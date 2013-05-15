Photography

A Trip to South Korea

s01_67945009 s03_20347993 s04_56419962 s05_76181449 s09_RTR33ZPZ s10_0RTXZ9YX s11_62423696 s12_0RTXYJZ7 s18_27306624 s19_92769566 s26_RTR3DWD1 s28_0RTXZ9RN s29_87385391 s30_68013897 s33_0RTXYDB4 s37_51471515

“While neighboring North Korea makes worldwide headlines with threats and demands, South Koreans have adjusted slightly to possible dangers, but largely carry on with their everyday lives. The war that halted in 1953 reverberates strongly today, including the continued strong presence of U.S. military forces near the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas. South Koreans have rapidly become a country of digital natives, with city dwellers quickly adopting new technologies. The megacity of Seoul now has a population nearing 11 million — more than 20 percent of the entire country, all living in one dense, sprawling city, home to highrise apartments, shamanistic shrines, and grand palaces. Collected here are recent images from South Korea.” (via The Atlantic, In Focus)

You might also like...

David Johnson, Photographer

September 26, 2015 read more

30 Amazing Aerial Views by Bernhard Lang

May 11, 2014 read more

Madonna & Basquiat

May 22, 2014 read more

Fabrizio Ferri Photographer

December 6, 2013 read more