Agonistica interviews Michael Weinzettl of Lurzers Archive

Everybody knows Lürzers Archive magazine and its Specials: 200 Best Ad Photographers and 200 Best Digital Artists, for example. Since 1984, when it was founded by Walter Lürzer with the idea of selecting the worldwide best advertising campaigns, it has been a synonymous of creative excellence.

For a photographer, being published by Lürzer’s Archive means having reached a standard of the highest quality. Their selection is quite strict. Michael Weinzettl is the man who selects what will be published in the Magazine. It is clear that his vision on photography embraces a very long period – he is an excellent testimony of the best international photographers work.

It is a pleasure to meet you, Michael, and I want to thank you for the time you decided to spend with Agonistica.

Agonistica: The first question regards the selection you make for the Archive magazine. How does it work? What kind of criteria do you apply? Do you just choose the best or maybe you seek a common mood for a certain number?

Michael: It’s really very simple. I use the same criteria that are used by all of the ad festivals around the world, where creativity gets rewarded. Number one: originality of the idea. Number two: quality of the execution. As for submitting work to Archive, it’s important that for the bi-monthly magazine we are provided with the proper campaigns (with headlines and copy), not the original photos made for campaigns. (The photos alone are only featured into our bi-annual 200 Best Advertising Photographers worldwide.)

Agonistica: As we said, being in Lürzer’s Archive ranking means being among the best. Right now, the first ten Photographers are Nadav Kander, Christophe Gilbert, Joan Garrigosa, Andreas Smetana, James Day, David Stewart, Carioca, Jason Hindley, Clive Stewart, Staudinger+Franke. Is there one of them that in your opinion is at a superior level?

Michael: I find it very interesting that there is such a rather diverse group of photographers in the top ten slots. Basically, it can change from issue to issue, and of course it all depends on which ranking you look at – the one for the current year, for last year, the three- or five-year ranking. It is of course Nadav Kander who dominates the overall ranking with a stunning total of 108 campaigns shot by him and published in the magazine over the course of the past 28(!) years. The first campaign to be featured in the magazine for which Nadav was the photographer was for Qantas and appeared in Vol. 5-1986. That was two issues before I even joined Archive’s staff, in spring of 1987!

Agonistica: How has Lürzer’s Archive evolved from the plain paper of the 1984 to the internet and the social Medias?

Michael: Well, you know we started out as a print magazine that presented the most interesting new print and poster campaigns and also covered a few TV commercials in each issue – by way of storyboards, composed from stills of the spot. At first, a “sound foil”, like a small record, came with each issue, that you could listen to while looking at the storyboard in the magazine. Later it became in fact a small record, after that a cassette tape. It all sounds so primitive when you look at it now, but these were the technical possibilities we had at the time to convey our readers the best spots. Of course, from 1986 there was a quarterly videocassette (you could choose between VHS or U-matic!) with about 70 outstanding commercials and an accompanying booklet. The print and posters part hasn’t really changed since then but of course nowadays the commercials are featured in the magazine with QR codes, so you can watch them instantly on your smartphone or tablet computer.

As for out online activity, that started back in the late 90s. At first it was basically just a search engine for all the work published since the beginning of the magazine in 1984. As of March 2012 we’ve also got a new homepage with daily changing editorial content. Monday it’s about things Audio-Visual, Tuesday it’s Campaigns, Wednesday we feature a Who’s Who (focusing on one of the thousands of creatives whose work has been featured in the magazine), Thursday is the day for new Digital campaigns and Friday it’s the Editor’s Blog, where I write about something that I find particularly interesting. Also, on our HP you can find the Print Ad of the Week, Spot of the Week, Classic Spot of the Week as well as a section called Inspiration where we feature things that creatives might find interesting from an artistic point of view. Of course all of this is linked up with Social Media. Just to give an example, our Facebook Group has like 37,500 members, which is quite stunning compared to other publications for magazine-based creative communities on Facebook.

Agonistica: In parallel, since 1984 there was an evolution in photography too. It’s shocking to think about how we worked in the middle of the 80’s: films, Polaroid, processing, scans. It seems prehistory. Was it better in terms of production and quality? Or do you think that the digital has freed the creativity of photography?

Michael: I think it has, it seems there are virtually no limits to one’s creativity now. Digital has also removed borders between photography and illustration which I find particularly fascinating.

Agonistica: I often read magazines on my Ipad, but I admit that I would prefer a paper magazine. I mean, a paper magazine can give you a taste in reading that an Ipad couldn’t achieve. Do you think that we shall wait for a new device in ‘Minority Report’ style or that maybe the usability of the paper will never be achieved by the digital?

Michael: I think it will eventually. Possibly what you refer to as “a taste of reading” will be obsolete as a feeling in 20 years from now. Myself, I’m caught somewhere in-between. Still can’t bring myself to read novels on a digital device, still read print magazines – the ones I subscribe to like The New Yorker – but have started to hate reading the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung with its big format. With images so much depends on the quality of the printing. To me a lot of the campaigns look so much better on a (big) computer screen.

Agonistica: You are now launching a new special, “200 Best Digital Artists Worldwide”. How much digital should a modern photograph be?

Michael: It’s not a question of should. I think digital is the future really, the way it’s evolving technologically too. There will – and have been – backward swings of the taste pendulum, of trends, of course but generally I believe that the future will be digital. But this has nothing to do with the work featured in 200 Best Digital Artists, really, which was launched in late April. What we wanted to showcase were some of the superlative uses of digital, where you use the technology to create stunning fantastic worlds that could not be done with analog photography or illustration. Not done at all that is – or not done within an affordable budget and reasonable time frame.

Agonistica: In advertisement, is not uncommon to see two identical campaigns in the span of months or years. Joelapompe created a whole website for collecting copies. It seems to be a niche very affected by the copy and paste, maybe because you can’t put a copyright on an idea?

Michael: Yes, having seen advertising concepts for a quarter of a century now, it’s true, there are probably just an x amount of ideas around and they get recycled time and again. I can’t find anything too wrong with that as long as the ideas are “refreshed”, executed in a different way, making them relevant for a current generation of consumers. Joe La Pompe doesn’t make me hit the ceiling when I see an idea redone after a few years, for another market, provided something is added to the original idea (which rarely is an original idea itself. I’m sure if you go back in time even further you will be able something similar to that too etc.) This “something” new, the “refreshing of an idea” is mainly achieved through visual means. John Hegarty once famously said when presiding over the jury at the Cannes Festival: “If we’re looking for originality, we might as well go home.” Having sifted through advertising campaigns for more than 25 years now, I understand exactly what he meant. Another thing, copying or also referencing is so much part of our culture in general in this postmodern age, so of course it is also reflected in advertising. And remember advertising is quite an old business now – it’s pretty safe to assume that those ideas that have not been done in some way have not been done for a reason – because they were terrible to begin with. So the point is really to dress these old ideas up in new clothes to make them seem fresh again. Art direction must provide these new clothes and of course photography plays an important part in all this.

Agonistica: Leafing through various Archive numbers, from the 90’s to today, I’ve noticed that photography, like art direction, follows fashions and styles. Should a good photographer maintain a recognizable style or should he change it with the passing of time?

Michael: If we’re talking about commercial photography, ad photography, I guess you do what the client wants, just as an agency more or less and up to a point does what the client wants. A recognizable style might be something that gets a photographer booked but of course there’s the danger of a photographer having to deliver just that style and nothing else. I’ve known of some photographers who were driven into deepest depression because they basically had to shoot the same picture again and again because it was what the clients wanted from them. Until they find another photographer and another picture that suits them better, that they find trendier. So it’s a tricky business when you get known for a specific style that might be out of style at some point.

Agonistica: How much does the CGI influence the modern photography? It looked like the automotive sector had focused exclusively on CGI…

Michael: For a time yes, it looked like it was all CGI. But in the past couple of years I’ve heard from several car photographers that they’re asked to do location shoots again. CGI might still play a part in post-production but it’s probably not just CGI.

Agonistica: The photographers published on 200 Best Photo work in advertisement. Can we say that advertising photography can bring something more due to the idea and the customer behind it?

Michael: Yes of course, a photographer can contribute a whole lot to a campaign and often this is why he gets the job. Because the creatives need the photographer’s input to realize their concept in the way they imagine it. A great campaign is frequently a great collaboration between photographer and art director.

Agonistica: Do you like reportage photography at a purely visual level, beyond the contents it expresses?

Michael: Yes, I do. Though it has no part in our magazine.

Agonistica: And the Fashion photography? I mean Editorial Fashion.

Michael: Yes, for sure. Often trends can be first spotted in that type of photography. Advertising is usually a bit behind these trends because clients more often than not do want to address the biggest possible target and only go for something that they can be sure of that it works, that it can win the target groups. Generally speaking, only once these trends have been somewhat established in areas such as fashion photography or music videos do they appear in an advertising context, then they become mainstream, then boring, then they’re dead, and it’s back to square one.

Agonistica: If you should choose a photographer of the past and give him the honorary first place in the Archive’s ranking, who would you choose?

Michael: Not a very original answer but since we’re talking about an advertising context here most definitely Richard Avedon.