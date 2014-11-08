Akos Major Seascapes

Asko Major works remember me Massimo Vitali that is the founder of the genre Seascapes, and also Andric of course. Born in 1974, Asko is an Hungarian photographer. Graduated in 2001 from Moholy-Nagy University of Arts and Design (MOME) in Budapest, Hungary with a degree of Visual Communications. After working for ten years in an Ad-Agency, left the industry in 2010 to work as a freelance designer.

Some of his photographs are available in signed and limited editions. Akos is currently living in Vienna, Austria.