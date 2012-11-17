American Photography & One Eyeland Call For Entries

AMERICAN PHOTOGRAPHY 29: Deadline January 18, 2013

American Illustration and American Photography (AI-AP), the leading hardcover, juried annuals, offer an expansive view with hundreds of images selected by an outstanding jury from thousands of entries submitted to our two annual competitions. Regarded by creative professionals as the “books of record” and best sources for today’s top image-makers, American Illustration and American Photography are the premier showcases for editorial, advertising, book, poster, design, animation, fine art, unpublished and student work created by established, emerging and student illustrators and photographers. Each book also celebrates the creatives, publications and schools who assigned and utilized the winning images. See more.

—

ONE EYELAND AWARDS: Deadline 30th November 2012

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR ART DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (Advertising entries only) ART BUYER OF THE YEAR (Advertising entries only) PHOTO REP OF THE YEAR (Advertising entries only) AD AGENCY OF THE YEAR (Advertising entries only) PHOTOGRAPHY BOOK PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR (Book entries only) PHOTOGRAPHER’S WEBSITE OF THE YEAR RETOUCHING ARTIST / COMPANY OF THE YEAR CGI ARTIST / COMPANY OF THE YEAR