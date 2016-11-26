Photography

App Of The Week: Sun Seeker

Sun Seeker: 3D Augmented Reality Viewer - ozPDA

Sun Seeker: One of the Best App for Photographers. Iphone & Ipad.

Provides a FLAT VIEW COMPASS and an AUGMENTED REALITY CAMERA 3-D VIEW showing the solar path, its hour intervals, its winter and summer solstice paths, rise and set times and more and a MAP VIEW showing solar direction for each daylight hour.

Ideal for Photographers – for planning optimal light conditions

Main Features
* Uses GPS and magnetometer to find the correct solar position and path for your current location
* Flat compass view showing current solar position, diurnal solar angle and elevation (separated into day & night segments), shadow length ratio, atmospheric path thickness
* 3D augmented reality camera overlay view showing the sun’s current position, its path with hour points marked
* Camera view also has an optional pointer to guide you towards the current location of the sun
* Map view showing solar direction arrows and elevations for each hour of the day
* Ability to choose any date and view solar path for that day
* Ability to choose any location on earth (includes 40,000+ cities or custom locations)
* Additional details including rise, set and culmination times, maximum elevation
* User option to include summer and winter solstice paths on both flat compass view and camera view

