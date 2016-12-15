Aqueos Electreau by Mark Mawson

Mark Mawson is an international award-winning photographer with 20+ years of experience in capturing a full spectrum of people and places and specialises in shooting people, fashion and still life underwater.

His Aqueous work has become very collectable and an Aqueous video was projected onto the walls of Buckingham Palace for the backdrop of Sir Paul McCartney during The Queen’s diamond jubilee concert.

A book of Mark’s Aqueous work is available through www.blurb.com

He is represented by several galleries and his personal work is in many private collections around the world.

The Sophie Maree Gallery, The Hague, www.sophie-maree.com

Lux Archive Gallery, New York. www.luxarchive.com

Modern ArtBuyer, UK, www.modernartbuyer.com

Subject Matter, Japan, www.subjectmatter.jp