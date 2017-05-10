Photography

Arthur Leipzig Photography

Arthur Leipzig 10Arthur Leipzig 3 Arthur Leipzig 4 Arthur Leipzig 5 Arthur Leipzig 6 Arthur Leipzig 7 Arthur Leipzig 8 Arthur Leipzig 9  Arthur Leipzig 11 Arthur Leipzig Arthur Leipzig2

Acclaimed documentary photographer, Arthur Leipzig was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1918. Arthur Leipzig’s work is represented in the permanent collections of The Museum of Modern Art, The Brooklyn Museum, The National Portrait Gallery, The Jewish Museum, and The Bibliothèque Nationale. His solo exhibitions include Arthur Leipzig: a World View at the Howard Greenberg Gallery, Growing Up in New York at the Museum of the City of New York, Jewish Life Around the World at the Nassau County Museum of Fine Art. (via)

