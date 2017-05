Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo, so many great artists have one very furry thing in common: cats. Gathered here for the first time by editor Alison Nastasi are behind-the-scenes stories of more than 50 famous artists and their feline friends. From Salvador Dali’s pet ocelot Babou to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s menagerie of cats, Artists and Their Cats from Chronicle Books captures these endearing friendships in charming photographs and engaging text.