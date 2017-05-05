Photos of the Month



A Palestinian man washes his horse in the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City on Nov. 6. (Oliver Weiken/European Pressphoto Agency)



A Nepalese street child, wearing a mask of Hindu monkey God Hanuman, rests on a street in Katmandu, Nepal, on Nov. 2. (Niranjan Shrestha/Associated Press)



An Indian Sikh Nihang (warrior) performs a fire breathing act at a demonstration of gatka skills during a procession from Sri Akal Takhat to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Nov. 27 on the eve of the 543rd birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak was the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)



Iranian Shiite Muslims beat their chests after rubbing mud on their body early in the morning, during the ‘Kharrah Mali’ (Mud Rubbing) ritual to mark the Ashura religious ceremony in the city of Khorramabad, some 470 kms southwest of Tehran on Nov. 25. “Khrreh Mali” or “Mud Rubbing” is a ritual that is held in the city of Khorramabad every year to commemorate the seventh century slaying of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein, in which Iranian men roll over in mud and dry themselves by gathering around the bonfires before flagellating themselves. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images)



A man rides a bicycle on a snowy day on Nov. 29 in Munich, southern Germany. (Victoria Bonn-Meuser/AFP/Getty Images)



People stand near a house which sits in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling city in east China’s Zhejiang province on Nov. 22. The house belongs to an elderly man, who refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished by the authorities, as the compensation offered to him was not enough, according to local media. (Associated Press)



A young schoolboy makes handstands during break in the yard of the Hot Courses Primary School, in the village of Nyumbani which caters to children who lost their parents to HIV, and grandparents who lost their children to HIV, with the two generations taking care of one another. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1, and UNAIDS says that as of 2011 an estimated 23.5 million people living with HIV resided in sub-Saharan Africa, representing 69 percent of the global HIV burden, with eastern and southern Africa the hardest-hit regions. (/Ben Curtis/Associated Press)



Indian children play on the banks of the River Ganges in Allahabad, India, on Nov. 17. (Rajesh Kumar Singh/Associated Press)



A Hindu devotee offers prayers in the River Yamuna during Karthik Purnima in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 28. Karthik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Karthik and considered very auspicious by Hindus. (Kevin Frayer/Associated Press) (via)