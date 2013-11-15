Photography

Bomber-Jacket Art from WWII

tumblr_msnlrw52or1qb1bpho2_500 tumblr_msnlrw52or1qb1bpho3_500 tumblr_msnlrw52or1qb1bpho4_500 tumblr_msnlrw52or1qb1bpho5_500 wwii-jacket wwii-jacket2 wwii-jacket3 wwii-jacket4 wwii-jacket5 wwii-jacket6

At the beginning of the war, Army Air Corps members were issued the most badass jacket in the military, the leather A-2—which had been the standard leather flight jacket since 1931. In WWII, these jackets became a canvas for teenage flyers to express their rugged individuality. They’d get the backs painted, and often these images included the plane’s nickname and little bombs to tally how many missions the crew flew. On the front, personalized patches would often indicate one’s squadron or bomb group. (via, via)

