An employee adjusts a CRH380B high-speed Harmony bullet train as it stops for an examination during a test run at a bullet train exam and repair center in Shenyang, China on October 23, 2012. (Stringer/Reuters) (via)

Commuters disembark from suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on July 11, 2012. (Vivek Prakash/Reuters)

A worker walks through Madrid Atocha train station during a general strike in Madrid on November 14, 2012. (Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press)

Parts of old locomotives are seen in the train cemetery in Uyuni, near a salt flat some 290 miles south of La Paz on November 5, 2012. These locomotives and freight cars were part of Bolivia’s first railway network that carried minerals between Uyuni and Antofagasta, Chile, nearly a century ago. (David Mercado/Reuters)

Passengers board a train as they rush home to be with their families in remote villages ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, in Dhaka on October 25, 2012. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

People sleep inside a circular train stopped at Yangon’s central station September 17, 2012. Around Yangon, with its growing and increasingly demanding population of almost five million, a circular train operates, moving passengers through its suburbs. On a three hour long ride, a train made of rusted vehicles, marked with different classes but little visable difference between them, takes passengers around the city stopping briefly at numerous small stations. Barely changed since the British colonial era in the early 20th century, some of the decades-old buses and trains are starting to be retired. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

A woman reacts as people join the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York on January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Freight trains are readied at the railroad shunting yard in Maschen, Germany on September 23, 2012. (Fabian Bimmer/Reuters)

Thousands throng a platform waiting for trains to take them home after the Maha Kumbh festival in Allahabad, India on February 10, 2013. (Saurabh Das/Associated Press)

People ride on top of a northern-bound train toward the US-Mexico border in Juchitan, Mexico on April 29, 2013. (Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press)

A train of the Harz Narrow Gage Railway runs to the summit of the Brocken, the highest mountain of the Harz, Germany on January 15, 2013. (Matthias Bein/EPA)

A vendor sorts vegetables next to a railway track as a train passes by, in Dhaka on September 10, 2012. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin pauses in his railway car before a meeting on the development of railways and railway service in Moscow on October 19, 2012. (Alexey Druzhinin/RIA-NOVOSTI/ POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

Passengers crowd a carriage on a train bound for Chengdu at a railway station in Shanghai on January 15, 2013. An estimated 224 million passengers travelled via trains during the Spring Festival. (Aly Song/Reuters)

Mercedes Robinson and other members of the Victory & Deliverance gospel choir sing on the 2012 Alaska Railroad Holiday Train as it cruises along the Turnagain Arm to Indian and back to Anchorage, Alaska on December 1, 2012. (Bob Hallinen/The Anchorage Daily News/Associated Press)

A model presents a creation during the “Express Fashion” catwalk show onboard the Dubai Metro on January 23, 2013. (Jumana El Heloueh/Reuters)

A man rides a train on Tokyo’s Yurikamome Line that runs without any drivers or conductors along Tokyo Bay. (Shizuo Kambayashi/Associated Press)

Revelers wait for a subway train as they make their way to the Sambadrome for the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2013. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

Snow falls on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on January 7, 2013. (Bulent Kilic//AFP/Getty Images)

A tram runs in Lisbon on October 18, 2012. (Rafael Marchante/Reuters)

Students in traditional dress walk near a 1860’s-era steam locomotive in the Carlos Antonio Lopez Railway maintenance shed, currently a museum, before dancing at a cultural fair in Sapucai, Paraguay on October 12, 2012. The steam train, inaugurated on October 21, 1861 for cargo and passengers, shut down in 2001 before being resurrected in 2012 as a tourism attraction. (Jorge Saenz/Associated Press)

A passenger peers from a train heading to the Once train station in Buenos Aires on January 28, 2013. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)

Miners Sakiba Colic (right) and Semsa Hadzo, coal technologists, ride a coal mine train during their 8-hour shift in the mine in Breza, Bosnia on January 16, 2013. (Amel Emric/Associated Press)

A Soyuz rocket is rolled out to the launch pad by train on October 21, 2012 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Bill Ingalls/NASA/Associated Press)

People look at a giant drilling machine completing the 4 kilometer-long Saverne tunnel beneath the Vosges mountains in Eckartswiller, France during a ceremony on February, 25, 2013, as part of the second phase of construction works for the east European high speed train line between Paris and Strasbourg. (Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images)

An urban explorer runs through an unguarded subway tunnel under construction in Toronto last year. The tunnel is part of a new extension being built in the city called the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, and is expected to open by 2015. (Tom Ryaboi/tomry)

A driverless vehicle, controlled by an advanced navigation system, arrives at the Personal Rapid Transport station at the Masdar Institute campus in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates introduced the world’s longest automated rail system, 32 miles, in Dubai in 2009. (Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press)

Railway workers clean a train in Bangalore on February 26, 2013. The railway, the country’s largest employer with some 1.4 million people on its payroll, runs 11,000 passenger and freight trains and carries 19 million people daily. (Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images)