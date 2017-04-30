Christian Coigny’s Women

Based near Lausanne on the shores of Lake Geneva, Christian Coigny has for the past 30 years developed a career in traditional black and white photography in parallel to his work in publicity and fashion. He works primarily with film. His work is anchored in a classical education and strongly influenced by American painters such as Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keefe or Andrew Wyeth, that he discovered during his 5-year stay in San Francisco.

Very rapidly important brands called upon him to transpose his personal mark into their advertising campaigns. The poster advertising campaign for the department store Bon Genie Grieder, between 1975 and 1985 marked his return from the United States. His book of portraits of local artists earned him the Vitra «Celebrities» Campaign. Other photographic projects include work for clients such as Hermès, Krug champagnes, Ferretti yachts and Hublot watches, and for many years he has participated in the creation of catalogues and of publicity campaigns for Chopard jewelers of Geneva. He now devotes most of his time to his personal work whilst exhibiting at various galleries and museums in Europe.