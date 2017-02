Myriam Dion is a student at the University of Quebec who creates stunning artwork with newspapers. Working with old copies of the Financial Times, The International Herald Tribune and Le Devoir, Myriam cuts intricate lace-like patterns into their pages to create a stunning new piece of art from the existing page layout. I love the way she uses the colors of news stories and images to create entirely new pictures like waves, fans and starbursts. (via Design Sponge)