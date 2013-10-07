Photography

Dancing Colors by Fabian Oefner

Fabian_Oefner_Dancing_Colors_08_1500 Fabian_Oefner_Dancing_Colors_No_03 Fabian_Oefner_Dancing_Colors_No_07 Fabian_Oefner_Dancing_Colors_No_11 Oefner_Dancing_Colors_No_01 Oefner_Dancing_Colors_No_02 Oefner_Dancing_Colors_No_09 Oefner_Dancing_Colors_No_20

Fabian Oefner is a curious investigator, photographer and artist, whose work moves between the fields of art and science. His images capture in unique and imaginative ways natural phenomena that appear in our daily lives, such as sound waves, centripetal forces, iridescence, or the unique properties of magnetic ferroliquids. His exploration of the unseen and poetic facets of the natural world is an invitation, as he says, “to stop for a moment and appreciate the magic that constantly surrounds us.”

Oefner’s photographs have been exhibited in various countries and are part of private collections around the globe. Besides pursuing his own projects, he also collaborates with influential international brands on ad campaigns and art projects. He works and lives in Switzerland.

