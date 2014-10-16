Photography

Dogfighters

Dogfighter1 Dogfighter2 Dogfighter3 Dogfighter4 Dogfighter5 Dogfighter6

Spurred by a collaboration of our love for dogs and planes, WWII era propeller planes were carefully paired with their canine counterparts in order to transform their familiar hard-edged, silhouettes into a more adorable craft; a beagle, a schnauzer and a golden retriever.

Set in a simple studio environment, each pairing was carefully considered to allow plane details to sit comfortably with canine features.

INK is an award winning digital production studio that joins forces with creative agencies, production companies and designers to deliver beautifully crafted digital images, films and advertising for leading international brands. We combine imagination and cutting edge technologies across multiple digital platforms to communicate, explore and inspire.

INK makes creative  use of its digital tools to deliver beautiful and bespoke images and film. Our idea is to deliver work that feels hand-crafted, made for a particular client, with the same attention to detail and sophistication expected of the leading brands we love to work with.

