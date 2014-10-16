Dogfighters

Spurred by a collaboration of our love for dogs and planes, WWII era propeller planes were carefully paired with their canine counterparts in order to transform their familiar hard-edged, silhouettes into a more adorable craft; a beagle, a schnauzer and a golden retriever.

Set in a simple studio environment, each pairing was carefully considered to allow plane details to sit comfortably with canine features.

