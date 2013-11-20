Elliott Erwitt Platinum Prints / Show in NY

NOVEMBER 7, 2013 – JANUARY 4, 2014 NEW YORK

Edwynn Houk Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition of nineteen limited edition platinum photographs by Elliott Erwitt. The show begins Thursday, 7 November and runs through Saturday, 4 January 2014. The artist will be present at the opening reception on Thursday, 7 November 2013, from 6-8 pm.

Over the past sixty years legendary photographer Elliott Erwitt’s snaps, as he likes to call them, have become some of the most recognizable photographs of the past century. Working in the traditional Magnum style, Erwitt’s most iconic images were taken in black and white with a 35 mm Leica and produced in his darkroom on gelatin silver paper. These straightforward photographs range in subject matter from historic political events and famous Hollywood movie stars to everyday family outings and his most-loved subject, dogs.

For this latest project Erwitt worked with Platinum Editions in New York (2010) and AmanaSalto in Japan (2013) to create enlarged platinum photographs from his original 35 mm negatives. Using digital technologies, large-format negatives were created that could be used in the higher quality platinum printing process. Erwitt personally chose nineteen images that would lend themselves to this historic process, accentuating the rich tonal range and delicate details. This carefully curated collection invites the viewer to look closer and revel in the photographer’s ability to evoke strong emotion while maintaining a playful and humorous spirit.

Elliott Erwitt was born in Paris in 1928. He spent his childhood in Italy and France before immigrating to New York at the age of eleven. He moved to Los Angeles when he was fifteen and started working in a commercial darkroom while simultaneously enrolled in Hollywood High School. At the age of twenty he moved back to New York where he met Edward Steichen, Robert Capa and Roy Stryker. Robert Capa invited him to join the Magnum Photography Cooperative in 1953 and he has served as the President for three terms over the decades since. He has been the subject of many major solo exhibitions around the world including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC; the Art Institute of Chicago; and The International Center of Photography, New York. Additionally, he has published over twenty monographs and was the recipient of the ICP Infinity Award for Lifetime Achievement in May 2011. Elliott Erwitt lives in New York City and continues to travel the world.