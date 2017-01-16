Fracking explained – opportunity or danger

Fracking explained in five minutes.

Fracking is a controversial topic. On the one side the gas drilling companies, on the other citizen opposed to this drilling method. Politicians are also divided on the matter.

We try to take a neutral look on fracking. It is relevant for all of us, because of high prices for energy and the danger for our drinking water.

This video focuses mostly on the debate currently ongoing in europe. In a lot of european countries there is a public outcry against fracking, espacially in germany. But the facts in this video are relevant to all of us.

