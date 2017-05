From the knees of my nose to the belly of my toes is a project by Alex Chinneck. Location: 1 Godwin Road, Cliftonville, Margate, CT9 2HA

The making of a new public artwork by British artist Alex Chinneck in Cliftonville, Margate.

Filmed and edited by Hazeleigh Prebble

Music by The Real Tuesday Weld – Bathetime In Clerkenwell