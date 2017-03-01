Photography

The Art of Gary Baseman

Gary Baseman crosses many lines of art as a painter, illustrator, video and performance artist, animator, TV/movie producer, curator, and toy designer.

His work has been published in The New YorkerThe Atlantic MonthlyTime, andRolling Stone; and he designed the best-selling game “Cranium”

He created the three-time Emmy and BAFTA award-winning animation series, “Teacher’s Pet,” earning him credit as one of the 100 Most Creative People in Entertainment named by Entertainment Weekly Magazine.

The Los Angeles Times has described his art as “adorably perverse,” humorously playful and dark, childlike but often with adult themes.

His fine art has been displayed in galleries and museums in Brazil, Germany, Israel, Italy, Russia, and all over the United States.

 

