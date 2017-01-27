Photography

Genie – Motion Control Time Lapse Device

Schermata 05-2456424 alle 07.19.38 Schermata 05-2456424 alle 07.20.01 Schermata 05-2456424 alle 07.20.22

The Genie is an all-in-one device used to combine image capture with Motion Control capable of either Panning or linear Movement that’s commonly used in Time Lapse Photography.

Simply attach your camera to the top of the Genie, plug it in and program it to move and shoot to your desired needs.

The key to the Genie is that it can be used with any existing film equipment apparatus on the market including Tripods, Sliders, Jib Arms, cable cams and more.

The interchangeable Panning and Linear accessories provide ultimate flexibility for range of movement and it’s transportable size means you will never have to go without the option of motion control Time Lapses no matter how constrained your location maybe.

See the project at Kickstarter

