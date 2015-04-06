Photography

Henry Hargreaves: Deep Fried Gadget and more

7310024478_b1abdd36b6_z 7310022262_93ef206c1b_z 7310022376_9c356e1bc4_z 7310022656_38cd87892f_z 7310022910_e63dfe0bbe_z 7310023258_217361b09e_z 7310023562_27f7300943_z 7310023904_04ef4d9833_z 7844667826_bebea15fa3_z 7844668084_af47bbe055_z 7844668254_f6075f2612_z 8235143391_3eb5f6eb29_z 8235143617_a5e25478a4_z 8236207962_320c8a7620_z 8236208208_3b968440dd_z 8236208496_d5bd34e59b_z

Henry Hargreaves is a New Zealand still life, art and fashion photographer working out of his studio in Brooklyn, NYC.

His life long love of taking photos took an unexpected turn when he was spotted traveling through South East Asia and was whisked off to Europe to work as a high end fashion model. After 4 years on the other side of the camera and the catwalk he gave it up to pursue his own creative pursuits.

He has since established himself as a full time photographer known for fun, creative, provocative and memorable images. He has created a wide spectrum of work be it for commercial clients like Ralph Lauren, Sagmeister and Walsh, GQ, V, Esquire, New York Magazine or in personal projects like 3DD, a 3D Celebration of Breasts, The Death Row Last Meal series, Bacon Alphabet or the Edible Subway. What unites his work is his restless and curious mind, a fascination with the unusual or quirky and a desire to see how photography can illuminate the world and spark conversation.

