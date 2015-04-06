Henry Hargreaves: Deep Fried Gadget and more

Henry Hargreaves is a New Zealand still life, art and fashion photographer working out of his studio in Brooklyn, NYC.

His life long love of taking photos took an unexpected turn when he was spotted traveling through South East Asia and was whisked off to Europe to work as a high end fashion model. After 4 years on the other side of the camera and the catwalk he gave it up to pursue his own creative pursuits.

He has since established himself as a full time photographer known for fun, creative, provocative and memorable images. He has created a wide spectrum of work be it for commercial clients like Ralph Lauren, Sagmeister and Walsh, GQ, V, Esquire, New York Magazine or in personal projects like 3DD, a 3D Celebration of Breasts, The Death Row Last Meal series, Bacon Alphabet or the Edible Subway. What unites his work is his restless and curious mind, a fascination with the unusual or quirky and a desire to see how photography can illuminate the world and spark conversation.