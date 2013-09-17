Photography

Henry Leutwyler for NY School of Visual Arts

“Take it On” posters for the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York City. We looked around our studio and realized that the Sagmeister & Walsh team is rooted in the SVA community. Stefan teaches at the MFA Design department, Jessica teaches at the BFA Design department, and Santiago was a student at the BFA Design department. We embraced the maxim by literally taking on the typography on our faces. We worked with renowned photographer Henry Leutwyler and creative retoucher Erik Johansson to achieve this poster series which is now displayed throughout the NYC subway stations.

  • ART DIRECTOR: Stefan Sagmeister, Jessica Walsh
  • DESIGNER: Stefan Sagmeister, Jessica Walsh, Santiago Carrasquilla
  • PHOTOGRAPHER: Henry Leutwyler
  • CREATIVE RETOUCHER: Erik Johansson

