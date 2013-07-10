How to Light a Car by Tim Wallace and Profoto

“Tim Wallace shoots cars. That is the short explanation. But it is somewhat misleading because looking at Tim’s images you get the feeling that he not only shoots what is in front of the camera, but also what is hidden underneath the body of the car – its heart and soul.

“For me it’s all about creating an emotional image,” says Tim. “I mainly work in the prestige end of the car market, and such brands as Bentley, Jaguar and Aston Martin aren’t sold with reason but with passion and emotion.”

Lighting a car is not easy, though. Cars are big, they are reflective and they have almost no flat surfaces. Luckily for us, Tim is happy to reveal some of the techniques he utilizes to create the images that made him a household name in the industry.

You can see more of Tim’s stunning work at his website.” (Profoto)