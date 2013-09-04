Hugs & Kisses by Ute Klein

Original name of this project is ‘Resonanzgeflechte’.

Ute Klein received her degree with honours in Photography from Folkwang University of the Arts Essen in 2009 and finished her MA in fine art photography at the Royal College of Art in London in 2012. Her series »Resonanzgeflechte« has received the “gute aussichten young german photography award 2009/2010” and was part of “Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2011” in England. Her work was honoured with the photography art award of the city of Munich 2011. In 2012 Ute was invited to quartier21, artist in residency programme at the Museumsquartier in Vienna. She has exhibited Europe-wide and is shown in several publications. As part of an edition her work is held by DZ Bank Frankfurt.

Ute lives and works in London and Berlin.