Hurricane Sandy, a photo reportage – PART III

61 / Burned houses are seen next to those that remain in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after they were devastated by Hurricane Sandy, Oct. 31, 2012. Sandy, the massive storm that tore through the U.S. East Coast is being blamed, so far, for the deaths of 98 people, many of whom were killed by falling trees or branches. The storm, at one point extending 1,000 miles in diameter, knocked out power for millions and crippled transportation systems along the densely populated coastal region. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)