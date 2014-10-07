I Survived Skatopia by Adam Amengual

“Skatopia is a small skateboard/anarchist commune in southern Ohio. Every June around 500 people gather from all around the US to participate in Bowl Bash; four days of music, skating, and debauchery. In these portraits I have tried to catch the participants in moments away from the chaos.”

Adam Amengual was born in Queens, NY and raised on the North Shore of Massachusetts. His father Angelo gave him his first camera at 12 and he started documenting his friends and his surroundings. After studying the basics of photography in high school he continued his photographic education at both Massachusetts College of Art and Parsons School of Design. After art school Adam moved to Brooklyn, NY and began assisting photographers in advertising, fashion, celebrity, and music. Over the past 6 years he has assisted many well established photographers. He has worked with Danielle Levitt, Art Streiber, and Ben Watts, just to name a few.

Adam is currently located in Brooklyn, NY with his wife Kate and dog Shug. His clients include The U.S. State Department via Lipman Hearne, Inc. Magazine, Time Out New York, Men’s Health, New York Magazine, Juxtapoz Magazine, Sony BMG, NDLON, Nobu and Wieden+Kennedy NYC. His work has been shown in galleries at THIS Los Angeles and the University of Massachusetts Boston. His recently completed project entitle “Homies” has been featured in Exit Magazine as well as several blogs including Time’s Lightbox, Prison Photography, This Is the What, Conscientious, and We Can Shoot Too and is in the permanent collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Adam has recently received several awards for his work:

-The Sony Emerging Photographer Award 2012

-Honorable mention in En Foco’s New Works Photography Awards #15 Fellowship, 2011-12.

-“Homies” was featured in the PDN Photo annual 2012 and the American Photography 28

-Selected as one of Digital Photo Pro Magazine’s 2012 “Emerging Pro”