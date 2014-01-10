Iceland: Land of the Edda by Nicholas Buer

When an island with a circumference of 1900km is home to some 130 volcanoes, lies on a major fault line and is situated within the aurora belt, you know that it has all the right ingredients to be some of mother natures finest work. And when she created Iceland she did not disappoint.

This film was shot in the South and the South East of Iceland between the regions of ‪Skógar‬ and Skaftafell. Everyone says it but it’s true, Iceland really is a mecca for landscape photography and I cannot wait to return to explore more of this fascinating country.

One thing to take note of though is that the Icelandic weather system is like a mischievous child. She could be throwing snow, wind and rain at you one minute, then glorious sunshine and clear skies the next. There is a saying in Iceland that is ‘If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes’ and as amusing as this is it’s also quite true! The volatile nature of the weather proved to be a bit of a challenge on this shoot as some days were entirely lost too it. But to be honest I wouldn’t of had it any other way as it was all part of the experience and added to the adventure.

I love the Nordic countries, it’s not just the beautiful landscapes, it’s the atmosphere, the clean air, the dark skies and the quiet. Iceland is another gem the bejewelled crown of the frozen North.

