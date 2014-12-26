Imagebrief, Marketplace for Photographers

I’ve found this site surfing on the web. It’s like Zooppa for designers, but this is for freelance photographers. Fight the crisis!

“ImageBrief is a marketplace that connects professional photographers to image buyers from all around the world. Buyers post briefs outlining their image requirements and professional photographers respond by submitting their images … it’s that simple.

Buyers are able to source images from a diverse network of professional photographers who otherwise would have been out of reach. Photographers are able to respond to buyers who were previously inaccessible to them. It’s a win-win.

Most importantly, we’re not stock! We are the first truly buyer-driven marketplace connecting image buyers and photographers. Buyers no longer have to search photo libraries or work within their limited network of photographers to get a result.

ImageBrief eliminates the frustration of searching for images. By letting buyers outline their needs within a brief and allowing photographers to respond, we turn the traditional image buying process upside-down. With professional photographers creatively interpreting the briefs, high quality and relevant responses are assured.

There is nothing more annoying for an image buyer than eventually finding a suitable image, only to learn that it has been used by others many times in the past. ImageBrief provides a new way for buyers to source rights-managed images that perfectly match their usage and exclusivity requirements. Photographers ensure that their image meets the requirements before submitting, which means buyers only see images they can actually use.

At ImageBrief, we are extremely picky about our photographers – we focus on professionals only. We believe that the image buyer’s experience must be on par with (or better than) the result they would obtain from a typical boutique agency. We aim to provide both qualityand quantity.

ImageBrief also allows buyers and photographers to interact and collaborate directly while working on the brief. Both buyers and photographers can ask questions, provide each other with feedback, or clarify requirements. ImageBrief brings buyers and photographers together, and we’re open 24/7.

Perhaps the greatest difference however is that buyers establish their usage requirements and budget up-front. This allows photographers to precisely understand the terms of the brief and to decide whether to respond. Our promise to you: greater transparency and no unpleasant surprises.”