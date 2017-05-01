Into The Mind Movie

intothemindmovie.com

Blur the lines between dream state and reality, as you perceive the world through the minds of many. Into the Mind contemplates the experiences passed between mentors and peers to paint a philosophical portrait of human kind. What drives us to overcome challenge? How do we justify risk? What forces are at the core of a mountain addiction? Unique athlete segments over a multitude of mountain sport genres depict the connectivity of Earth, and window into never seen before moments. Explore how we begin our perception of self, construct the foundations of confidence, and are ultimately led up the path of self-actualization.

As Buddha once said, “The mind is everything. What you think you become.”

Into The Mind is about becoming.

Presented by The North Face – COMING FALL 2013

Created by Sherpas Cinema – sherpascinema.com

Directors: Dave Mossop and Eric Crosland

Producer: Malcolm Sangster

Music: A Tribe Called Red – Electric Powwow (Available for free at electricpowwow.com )

Original Score by Jacob Yoffee, Sound Design: Cody Petersen