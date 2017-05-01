Photography

Into The Mind Movie

intothemindmovie.com
facebook.com/sherpascinema

Blur the lines between dream state and reality, as you perceive the world through the minds of many. Into the Mind contemplates the experiences passed between mentors and peers to paint a philosophical portrait of human kind. What drives us to overcome challenge? How do we justify risk? What forces are at the core of a mountain addiction? Unique athlete segments over a multitude of mountain sport genres depict the connectivity of Earth, and window into never seen before moments. Explore how we begin our perception of self, construct the foundations of confidence, and are ultimately led up the path of self-actualization.

As Buddha once said, “The mind is everything. What you think you become.”
Into The Mind is about becoming.

Presented by The North Face – COMING FALL 2013

Created by Sherpas Cinema – sherpascinema.com
Directors: Dave Mossop and Eric Crosland
Producer: Malcolm Sangster
Music: A Tribe Called Red – Electric Powwow (Available for free at electricpowwow.com )
Original Score by Jacob Yoffee, Sound Design: Cody Petersen

You might also like...

England Unveils New Nike Home and Away Kits for 2014

March 31, 2014 read more

Murray Ballard: The Prospect of Immortality

March 28, 2016 read more

This is Shanghai: Frenetic Urban Time-lapse

November 21, 2014 read more

Fleksy free app: better typing experience for iphone & ...

February 27, 2013 read more