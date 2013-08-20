It’s Not You, It’s Me — Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel & Fran Kranz

Matt Spicer presents “It’s Not You, It’s Me” — a short film starring Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel and Fran Kranz.
CREDITS:
Directed by
Matt Spicer
Written by
Eric Spicer & Matt Spicer
Starring
Gillian Jacobs, Fran Kranz, and Rob Huebel
Produced By
Crystal Powell
Produced By
Max Winkler
David Gelb
Brandon Driscoll-Luttringer
Steven Drypolcher
Executive Producers
Ellen Brosso
Mark Brosso
Blake McClure
Peter Principato
Renee Spicer
Stephen Spicer
Editor
Brandon Driscoll-Luttringer
Director of Photography
Blake McClure
Visual Effects
Steven Drypolcher
Sound Designer
Mike McKone
Production Designer
Amee Carter
Costume Designer
Sasha Spielberg
Music
Robert Cerny
Original Songs by
Eric D. Johnson & Richard Swift
Hair & Make-Up
Heather Ford
Casting
Allison Estrin
CAST
Gillian Jacobs as “Babe”
Fran Kranz as Jack
Rob Huebel as Detective Archer
Ithamar Enriquez as The Neighbor
Morgan Miller as Morgan
Brody Hamilton as Brody
Sam Boyd as Hiker #1
Travis Nicholson as Hiker #2
Mike Sweet as Jack’s Doppelganger
Olivia Bellafontaine as “Jill”
Production Manager
Ross Girard
1st Assistant
Director Eisen Yoon, Sage Scroope
Associate Producer
Scott Cerny
Supervising Producer
Jayson Dumenigo
1st Assistant Camera
Nick Medrud
2nd Assistant Camera
Nick Bianchi
Gaffer
Aaron Ulrich
Grip
Jorge Sanchez, Omar Pena
Sound Mixer / Boom Operator
Canaan Triplett
Script Supervisor
Jessica Wiseman, Devon Martinez
Media Manager
Jeff Cohn
Art Director
Erica Everage
Special Effects
Hugo Villasenor
Stunt Coordinator
Jayson Dumenigo
Stunts Performed by Eric Solky
Studio Teacher
Guy Flint
Production Assistants
Sam Boyd, Jane Kang, Travis Nicholson
Assistant Editor
Kyle Muller
Additional VFX By Ghost Town Media, Jeff Lightfuss, David Torino
Color by Steven Drypolcher
Title Design by Yujin Ono
Artwork provided by
The Tappan Collective
“Living in a Shadow”
Written by Eric D. Johnson and Richard Swift
Performed by The Maliblue Moons
“Season of Heartbreak”
Written by Eric D. Johnson and Richard Swift
Performed by The Maliblue Moons (feat. Annie Beedy and Sarah Versprille)
SPECIAL THANKS
Suzanne Bruce Jean & Joe Brosso
Larry Biond Ken & Gail Blauvelt
Dave Brosso
Jennifer Solonynka Brosso
Darlene Caamano Loquet
Holly Pilch
Matt Wapnick
Henry Winkler
Stacey Winkler
Sarah Ramos
Hillary Levine
Adam Fox
Justin Ponce
Brenda Marie King
Daniel Baranbo
Harper Dill
Guy Dill Mary
Ann Dill
Bryan Smyj
Ariel Butters
Marina Stabile
Katie McNeill
Anne Porter
Sarah McClure
Kerry Barden
Paul Schnee
Mike Beamer
Brandon Parvini
Stella Pacific
Christine No
Danielle Duff
Marshall Johsnon
Sharon Morey
Andre Des Rochers
Ryan McNamara
Jesse Curl
Randall Roberts
David Dodson
Panavision 1 Big State
S.O.S Filmworks Electric City
City Room Creative King Soundworks
Ignition Print Agua Dulce Movie Ranch
Special Thanks to SAG-AGTRA
Panavision Logo SAG AFTRA Logo
Funded by Kickstarter Logo Dolby Logo
Dedicated to the memory of Doug & Phyllis Spicer
For Sarah
(c) 2012 It’s Not you It’s me Productions LLC
