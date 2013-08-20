It’s Not You, It’s Me — Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel & Fran Kranz

Matt Spicer presents “It’s Not You, It’s Me” — a short film starring Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel and Fran Kranz.

CREDITS:

Directed by

Matt Spicer

Written by

Eric Spicer & Matt Spicer

Starring

Gillian Jacobs, Fran Kranz, and Rob Huebel

Produced By

Crystal Powell

Produced By

Max Winkler

David Gelb

Brandon Driscoll-Luttringer

Steven Drypolcher

Executive Producers

Ellen Brosso

Mark Brosso

Blake McClure

Peter Principato

Renee Spicer

Stephen Spicer

Editor

Brandon Driscoll-Luttringer

Director of Photography

Blake McClure

Visual Effects

Steven Drypolcher

Sound Designer

Mike McKone

Production Designer

Amee Carter

Costume Designer

Sasha Spielberg

Music

Robert Cerny

Original Songs by

Eric D. Johnson & Richard Swift

Hair & Make-Up

Heather Ford

Casting

Allison Estrin

CAST

Gillian Jacobs as “Babe”

Fran Kranz as Jack

Rob Huebel as Detective Archer

Ithamar Enriquez as The Neighbor

Morgan Miller as Morgan

Brody Hamilton as Brody

Sam Boyd as Hiker #1

Travis Nicholson as Hiker #2

Mike Sweet as Jack’s Doppelganger

Olivia Bellafontaine as “Jill”

Production Manager

Ross Girard

1st Assistant

Director Eisen Yoon, Sage Scroope

Associate Producer

Scott Cerny

Supervising Producer

Jayson Dumenigo

1st Assistant Camera

Nick Medrud

2nd Assistant Camera

Nick Bianchi

Gaffer

Aaron Ulrich

Grip

Jorge Sanchez, Omar Pena

Sound Mixer / Boom Operator

Canaan Triplett

Script Supervisor

Jessica Wiseman, Devon Martinez

Media Manager

Jeff Cohn

Art Director

Erica Everage

Special Effects

Hugo Villasenor

Stunt Coordinator

Jayson Dumenigo

Stunts Performed by Eric Solky

Studio Teacher

Guy Flint

Production Assistants

Sam Boyd, Jane Kang, Travis Nicholson

Assistant Editor

Kyle Muller

Additional VFX By Ghost Town Media, Jeff Lightfuss, David Torino

Color by Steven Drypolcher

Title Design by Yujin Ono

Artwork provided by

The Tappan Collective

“Living in a Shadow”

Written by Eric D. Johnson and Richard Swift

Performed by The Maliblue Moons

“Season of Heartbreak”

Written by Eric D. Johnson and Richard Swift

Performed by The Maliblue Moons (feat. Annie Beedy and Sarah Versprille)

SPECIAL THANKS

Suzanne Bruce Jean & Joe Brosso

Larry Biond Ken & Gail Blauvelt

Dave Brosso

Jennifer Solonynka Brosso

Darlene Caamano Loquet

Holly Pilch

Matt Wapnick

Henry Winkler

Stacey Winkler

Sarah Ramos

Hillary Levine

Adam Fox

Justin Ponce

Brenda Marie King

Daniel Baranbo

Harper Dill

Guy Dill Mary

Ann Dill

Bryan Smyj

Ariel Butters

Marina Stabile

Katie McNeill

Anne Porter

Sarah McClure

Kerry Barden

Paul Schnee

Mike Beamer

Brandon Parvini

Stella Pacific

Christine No

Danielle Duff

Marshall Johsnon

Sharon Morey

Andre Des Rochers

Ryan McNamara

Jesse Curl

Randall Roberts

David Dodson

Panavision 1 Big State

S.O.S Filmworks Electric City

City Room Creative King Soundworks

Ignition Print Agua Dulce Movie Ranch

Special Thanks to SAG-AGTRA

Panavision Logo SAG AFTRA Logo

Funded by Kickstarter Logo Dolby Logo

Dedicated to the memory of Doug & Phyllis Spicer

For Sarah

(c) 2012 It’s Not you It’s me Productions LLC

About Jash:

Founded and featuring original content by partners Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, Tim and Eric, and Reggie Watts, JASH is the first fully realized network to offer all its comedic partners complete creative autonomy. At Jash we always strive to offer a variety of content with a unique voice: boundaries will be pushed, and disorientation is sure to ensue.

It’s Not You, It’s Me — Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel & Fran Kranz http://www.youtube.com/user/JashNetwork