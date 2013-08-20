Photography

It’s Not You, It’s Me — Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel & Fran Kranz

Schermata 2013-08-20 alle 00.09.29

Matt Spicer presents “It’s Not You, It’s Me” — a short film starring Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel and Fran Kranz.

Subscribe to Buh for MORE: http://bit.ly/BUHsubscribe

Connect with Jash Online:

Follow Jash on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Jash
Like Jash on Facebook: http://Facebook.com/JashNetwork

Check Out Friends of Jash:
Sarah Silverman: http://www.youtube.com/user/Silverman…
Michael Cera: http://www.youtube.com/user/MichaelCe…
Tim and Eric: http://www.youtube.com/user/TimandEri…
Reggie Watts: http://www.youtube.com/user/ReggieWat…
Stock Footage Provided by Pond5: www.pond5.com

CREDITS:

Directed by
Matt Spicer

Written by
Eric Spicer & Matt Spicer

Starring
Gillian Jacobs, Fran Kranz, and Rob Huebel

Produced By
Crystal Powell

Produced By
Max Winkler
David Gelb
Brandon Driscoll-Luttringer
Steven Drypolcher

Executive Producers
Ellen Brosso
Mark Brosso
Blake McClure
Peter Principato
Renee Spicer
Stephen Spicer

Editor
Brandon Driscoll-Luttringer

Director of Photography
Blake McClure

Visual Effects
Steven Drypolcher

Sound Designer
Mike McKone

Production Designer
Amee Carter

Costume Designer
Sasha Spielberg

Music
Robert Cerny

Original Songs by
Eric D. Johnson & Richard Swift

Hair & Make-Up
Heather Ford

Casting
Allison Estrin

CAST

Gillian Jacobs as “Babe”
Fran Kranz as Jack
Rob Huebel as Detective Archer
Ithamar Enriquez as The Neighbor
Morgan Miller as Morgan
Brody Hamilton as Brody
Sam Boyd as Hiker #1
Travis Nicholson as Hiker #2
Mike Sweet as Jack’s Doppelganger
Olivia Bellafontaine as “Jill”

Production Manager
Ross Girard

1st Assistant
Director Eisen Yoon, Sage Scroope

Associate Producer
Scott Cerny

Supervising Producer
Jayson Dumenigo

1st Assistant Camera
Nick Medrud

2nd Assistant Camera
Nick Bianchi

Gaffer
Aaron Ulrich

Grip
Jorge Sanchez, Omar Pena

Sound Mixer / Boom Operator
Canaan Triplett

Script Supervisor
Jessica Wiseman, Devon Martinez

Media Manager
Jeff Cohn

Art Director
Erica Everage

Special Effects
Hugo Villasenor

Stunt Coordinator
Jayson Dumenigo

Stunts Performed by Eric Solky

Studio Teacher
Guy Flint

Production Assistants
Sam Boyd, Jane Kang, Travis Nicholson

Assistant Editor
Kyle Muller

Additional VFX By Ghost Town Media, Jeff Lightfuss, David Torino
Color by Steven Drypolcher

Title Design by Yujin Ono

Artwork provided by
The Tappan Collective

“Living in a Shadow”
Written by Eric D. Johnson and Richard Swift
Performed by The Maliblue Moons

“Season of Heartbreak”
Written by Eric D. Johnson and Richard Swift
Performed by The Maliblue Moons (feat. Annie Beedy and Sarah Versprille)

SPECIAL THANKS
Suzanne Bruce Jean & Joe Brosso
Larry Biond Ken & Gail Blauvelt
Dave Brosso
Jennifer Solonynka Brosso
Darlene Caamano Loquet
Holly Pilch
Matt Wapnick
Henry Winkler
Stacey Winkler
Sarah Ramos
Hillary Levine
Adam Fox
Justin Ponce
Brenda Marie King
Daniel Baranbo
Harper Dill
Guy Dill Mary
Ann Dill
Bryan Smyj
Ariel Butters
Marina Stabile
Katie McNeill
Anne Porter
Sarah McClure
Kerry Barden
Paul Schnee
Mike Beamer
Brandon Parvini
Stella Pacific
Christine No
Danielle Duff
Marshall Johsnon
Sharon Morey
Andre Des Rochers
Ryan McNamara
Jesse Curl
Randall Roberts
David Dodson
Panavision 1 Big State
S.O.S Filmworks Electric City
City Room Creative King Soundworks
Ignition Print Agua Dulce Movie Ranch

Special Thanks to SAG-AGTRA

Panavision Logo SAG AFTRA Logo
Funded by Kickstarter Logo Dolby Logo

Dedicated to the memory of Doug & Phyllis Spicer

For Sarah

(c) 2012 It’s Not you It’s me Productions LLC

About Jash:

Founded and featuring original content by partners Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, Tim and Eric, and Reggie Watts, JASH is the first fully realized network to offer all its comedic partners complete creative autonomy. At Jash we always strive to offer a variety of content with a unique voice: boundaries will be pushed, and disorientation is sure to ensue.

It’s Not You, It’s Me — Gillian Jacobs, Rob Huebel & Fran Kranz http://www.youtube.com/user/JashNetwork

You might also like...

Bettina Rheims | Just like a woman

January 30, 2015 read more

Cecil Beaton. Portraits

December 2, 2013 read more

The Rest Of The Gang – YOU

January 8, 2017 read more

Dutch Invertuals by Bart Hess

September 22, 2014 read more