Joel Meyerowitz retrospective featured in Time Magazine

To mark the 50th anniversary of when he first took up the camera, Joel compiled hundreds of images in a two-volume visual biography titled, Joel Meyerowitz: Taking My Time. The images are arranged by when they were taken, with earlier snapshots at the beginning of the collection. “I wanted to stick strictly to the chronology as precisely as I could and show my own development,” reflects Meyerowitz. A story on Joel’s inspirational half-century long career and his ability to capture serendipitous moments recently appeared in Time magazine. (via BA Reps)

Beginning Nov. 2, Joel’s work will be displayed in a two-part solo show at the Howard Greenberg Gallery in New York City.

Taking My Time the book

ABOUT THE LIMITED EDITION

Taking My Time is the retrospective monograph covering the life and career of Joel Meyerowitz and provides you with an unprecedented insight into the mind and work of this iconic American photographer.

This two-volume limited edition is presented in a slipcase and includes a signed print (Paris, France, 1967), a DVD of Meyerowitz’s award-winning film, Pop, a unique ‘graphic novel’ insert that tells the story of Pop and a second insert for Meyerowitz’s lesson in colour versus black and white photography.

Showing the growth and development of Meyerowitz and his photography from the 1960s to the present day, Taking My Time explores the pivotal points of Meyerowitz’s career and his experiments in both colour and black and white photography and explorations of human intimacy, architecture, light and space. Including text that Meyerowitz, one of photography’s most articulate practitioners, has contributed,Taking My Time is a unique body of work and an unbeatable account of a significant period of evolution in photography.