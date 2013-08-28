Julija Goyd: Couples and Nudes



























Julija Goyd is born 1979 in Vilnius (Lithuania). Lives and works in Berlin.

“I began my journey with education in economics and work in the field of financial management. After a few years of professional work in finance, I gravitated to a new world of acting, advertising and fashion design. My decision to work in the arts was based on an intense encounter with burgeoning self-awareness and was influenced by observing and analyzing the particulars of each new professional and social environment I was in. I am interested in a subject of beauty, power, transformations between objects and subjects, its social and behavioral consequences.”

Selected group exhibitions

2010 Galerie im Regierungsviertel/FORGOTTEN BAR PROJECT, Berlin

2010 Gallery-shop “Hotel of things”, Vilnius

2010 White Nights Contemporary Art Forum, Art space at „Dirty Deal Café“, Riga

2009-10 Ban-Parents Art Biennial, Travelling exhibition from: Oslo, Tråmso, Rovaniemi, Murmansk, Moscow and Helsinki (Julija Goyd&Eemil Karila)

2009 Smart, Christmas viewing, Gallery Korjaamo, Helsinki Finland (Julija Goyd&Eemil Karila)

2009 ARTSCAPE, Gallery Vartai, Vilnius (collaboration with Eemil Karila)

Publications

THE WILD MAGAZINE, SPEX, CICERO, T-I-S-S-U-E