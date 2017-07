The Winners of Kuala Lumpur Photographic Awards 2013:

1ST PRIZE

SUPRANAV DASH, USA

Master Band-Party Boys, $6, On Assignment, India

2ND PRIZE

DAVID CHANCELLOR, SOUTH AFRICA

Hunter with giraffe, Ladysmith, South Africa (from the series ‘Hunters’)

3RD PRIZE

LIM LI-LING, MALAYSIA

Lui De Hwa, Hokkien wayang extra actor

HIGHLY COMMENDED

CHONG WEILUN, SINGAPORE

Please Mind The Gap (from series)

HIGHLY COMMENDED

PEERA VORAPREECHAPANICH, THAILAND

Fading Memories