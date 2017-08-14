Photography

Klara G: Animals and others funny things

Klara G is a Swedish photographer based in Los Angeles. She has a passion for suggestive and emotional images. She spent three years in photography school before joining the Royal Dramatic Theatre, where she worked as a photographer for almost two years. Today she works as a freelancer. Her work ranges from fashion to portraits, from art to Instagram. It questions our perceptions and chases those magic moments when fantasy becomes reality. She’s worked for many of the most influential Swedish and international magazines, shooting fashion, still life and portraits. (via Hasselblad Bullettin)

