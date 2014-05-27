Le Creative Sweatshop is committed to originality and quality, hand-crafted work constitutes the identity of Le Creative Sweatshop.

Most pieces are handmade which gives them a humble, precious and fragile stature. Dynamic, supple and reactive agency, Le Creative Sweatshop enjoys interacting with its network of partners. Through its collaborations and professional meetings, Le Creative Sweatshop expands its creative circle so that various influences and knowledge become a real strength

Le Creative Sweatshop was powered by Arjowigins Since 2009 for all papers creation