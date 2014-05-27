Photography

Le Creative Sweatshop

1dab7303f35894cca97d5c606e9acf45 20ad93b56ae7a0602c225cf258d42f4f 762c83afcbf840edaf8c52192b9216bb 2852c09862874b28de556adf9b2b807f b6266b4193837651d43ed6f726e0a1a9 bd17bde31e5f1e27d5cc141e0851cefd cb1dab3fc732ad05567dfe270952e1c0 cbcb6e57abb9e86120ec2c2364d7014f e3b2d71c6792feda4c87ddaaa68fc7bf ec41c7239167f98e296bb8c24a6b6407

Le Creative Sweatshop is committed to originality and quality, hand-crafted work constitutes the identity of Le Creative Sweatshop.

Most pieces are handmade which gives them a humble, precious and fragile stature. Dynamic, supple and reactive agency, Le Creative Sweatshop enjoys interacting with its network of partners. Through its collaborations and professional meetings, Le Creative Sweatshop expands its creative circle so that various influences and knowledge become a real strength

Le Creative Sweatshop was powered by Arjowigins Since 2009 for all papers creation

 

You might also like...

THE GAP by Ira Glass

July 5, 2014 read more

Adele by Mert+Marcus for Vogue

November 16, 2016 read more

Dirty is Good Making Of Omo Ads campaign

November 18, 2012 read more

The ABC’s of Beyonce

January 31, 2014 read more