Lights in Chicago by Satoki Nagata Exhibited in Chicago

DSF3576-Edit-2 L1007496-Edit2 L1007621-Edit-2-3 L1007981-Edit-2 L1008081-Edit L1008098-Edit1 L1008128-Edit1 L1008291-Edit L1008303-Edit L1008385-Edit L1012054-Edit-2 L1012464-Edit-21 L1012918-Edit L1013476-Edit Michigan-Chicago-Avenue-2013-Chicago-IL

Photographer Satoki Nagata will give a multimedia presentation on his exhibit at the library, which includes two recent projects. Lights in Chicago is an exhibit of his street photography, where he uses innovative flash and long exposure techniques to capture people’s emotions living in the city. Cabrini-Green’s Frances Cabrini Rowhouses is a documentary project that focuses on the residents, where he has spent three years capturing intimate moments of their lives. Photographs and movie preview will be shown.

Exhibition: June 28-August 23 at Harold Washington Library Center.

