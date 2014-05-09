Photography

Lu Cong

lu cong tumblr_loapxmsEJF1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_lodz5b14Vv1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_loe0wkPO2s1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_loe1badffz1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_loe1nhBFPe1qfaurwo1_r11_1280 tumblr_loe1snR8bL1qfaurwo1_r9_1280 tumblr_loe10tIU9K1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_loe211Yy4P1qfaurwo1_r13_1280 tumblr_lprxalvwFJ1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_lprxf7B3NS1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_m2qkhwFu9m1qfaurwo1_1280 tumblr_m2qkxeGfzJ1qfaurwo1_1280

 

Lu Cong was born in Shanghai, in February 1978.  He immigrated to the United States in 1989 at the age of 11.  After graduating from the University of Iowa with degrees in Biology and Art in 2000, Lu chose to pursue portrait art over medicine.  His early works were large and sensational, though they were painted with exaggerated melodrama and pathos, his keen insight and sensitivity towards his subjects were nonetheless evident.  Between 2003 and 2007, Lu was recognized by a number of art publications as a notable emerging artist.  Since then, Lu has developed a distinctive look that many has regarded as an original approach to figurative realism.  His portraits do not simply capture the physical or emotional likeness of the subject, rather they beckon to establish an authentic engagement – interaction that ensues when one comes face to face with the sensual, the inexplicable, and the unsettling.

