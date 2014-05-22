Madonna & Basquiat

In 1996, Madonna wrote a short essay on Basquiat for The Guardian prior to a show of his work at London’s Serpentine Gallery.

“He was one of the few people I was truly envious of” . “But he didn’t know how good he was and he was plagued with insecurities. He used to say he was jealous of me because music is more accessible and it reached more people. He loathed the idea that art was appreciated by an elite group. When I heard that Jean-Michel had died, I was not surprised. He was too fragile for this world.” (via)