Photography

Maurizio Galimberti: The Polaroid’s Master

Maurizio Galimberti, celebrated master of the Polaroid camera, lands in Venice until May 12th 2013 with retrospective “Paesaggio Italia” (Landscape of Italy). 150 images, accompanied by a book, that retrace his personal Grand Tour of the peninsula. From the early 90s to today, this project joins for the first time all the creative forms he experimented with the instant camera: from the intimacy of single snapshots, to the mosaic compositions that made him famous, or the ready-made photographic objects, up to a manipulation that plays with the chemical and material nature of the Polaroid picture. The exhibition in Venice also re-presents samples of the first black and white Impossible film. We took advantage of the occasion to speak with him about his creative path, the secrets of his original techniques and to find out what fuels his research.” (via Lancia Trend Visions).

Read also an interview with Maurizio here.

Making Of of Maurizio Galimbert’s work:

