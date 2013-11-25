Melancholia time-lapse landscapes

Melancholia is a time-lapse shortfilm shot in Iceland during the summer solstice of 2013, using modified infrared Sony DSLR camera.

During 12 days I explored and photographed both the South Coast and the Snæfellsnes peninsula, looking for the best scenes to represent in infrared.

Direct sun light, green grass and blue skies are a must in infrared photography, and are even better if combined, something not easy to get in Iceland.

I want to thank Quique Touriño for helping me in the hard process of developing the infrared pictures.

Shot with Sony A65 + Zeiss 16-35mm + Sony 70-200mm

Motorized slider by Kietacam. kietacam.com

Music by Ólafur Arnalds. Please support this amazing Icelandic artist at: olafurarnalds.com

