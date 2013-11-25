Photography

Melancholia time-lapse landscapes

Schermata 11-2456622 alle 14.42.52

Melancholia is a time-lapse shortfilm shot in Iceland during the summer solstice of 2013, using modified infrared Sony DSLR camera.
During 12 days I explored and photographed both the South Coast and the Snæfellsnes peninsula, looking for the best scenes to represent in infrared.
Direct sun light, green grass and blue skies are a must in infrared photography, and are even better if combined, something not easy to get in Iceland.
I want to thank Quique Touriño for helping me in the hard process of developing the infrared pictures.

Shot with Sony A65 + Zeiss 16-35mm + Sony 70-200mm
Motorized slider by Kietacam. kietacam.com

Music by Ólafur Arnalds. Please support this amazing Icelandic artist at: olafurarnalds.com

enriquepacheco.com
facebook.com/eppacheco
twitter.com/EnriquePacheco_

You might also like...

Mozart’s Mug shot

November 29, 2013 read more

World’s Thinnest Keyboard

May 19, 2017 read more

Margareth Doorduin Photographer

August 7, 2013 read more

Bara Prasilova, Air Force and other works

May 11, 2015 read more