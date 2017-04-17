Photography

Michal Pudelka

jpeg-1 jpeg-2 jpeg-3 jpeg-4 jpeg-5 jpeg-6 jpeg-7 jpeg-8 jpeg-9 jpeg-10 jpeg-11 jpeg-12 jpeg-13 jpeg

Michal Pudelka is a visual artist born in 1990.

“My work is about puting a mirror to today‘s society, where outside beauty is the utmost priority and fashion is taking over people‘s minds. I deal with a concept of similarities through differences. It is fascinating that there are many social groups where people have a need to look so much alike. Ironically, trying to conceal defects, we lose our own identities. I use fashionable perfection to blur the line between real and unreal, truth and lies.

Shooting with a 35mm analogue camera with no use of post-process (Photoshop), I always pay attention to the preparation, which includes also sewing clothes and preparing scenes. Each picture is sketched before it is photographed.”

Flickr Album here.

You might also like...

The Fall of Spring Hill by Holly Andres

September 26, 2016 read more

Autographer: The ‘intelligent’ wearable camera that snaps ph...

October 12, 2012 read more

Sonia Szostak: Nudes and Landscapes

March 7, 2015 read more

Julia Kennedy Fashion Photographer

February 15, 2016 read more