Michal Pudelka is a visual artist born in 1990.

“My work is about puting a mirror to today‘s society, where outside beauty is the utmost priority and fashion is taking over people‘s minds. I deal with a concept of similarities through differences. It is fascinating that there are many social groups where people have a need to look so much alike. Ironically, trying to conceal defects, we lose our own identities. I use fashionable perfection to blur the line between real and unreal, truth and lies.

Shooting with a 35mm analogue camera with no use of post-process (Photoshop), I always pay attention to the preparation, which includes also sewing clothes and preparing scenes. Each picture is sketched before it is photographed.”

Flickr Album here.