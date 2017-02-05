Photography

Mirella by Fausto Podavini

jpeg-1

Fausto Podavini is an italian photographer, winner at the last World Press Photo Awards in Daily Life Stories with the photo above. Part of the Project “Mirella”. “Despite her husband’s life-threatening disease, Mirella devoted her life to assisting Luigi, trying to be positive and reassuring, looking after him with intense love and respect. Everyday care, usually done in a few minutes, takes hours when it concerns someone with dementia. Mirella, 71, spent 43 years of her life with the only person she loved, with all of life’s difficulties, laughter, and beautiful moments. But over the last six years things changed: Mirella lived with her husband Luigi’s illness, Alzheimer’s, and devoted her life to him as his caregiver.” (via)

jpeg-2 jpeg-3 jpeg-4 jpeg-5 jpeg-6 jpeg-7 jpeg-8 jpeg-9 jpeg-10 jpeg-11 jpeg-12 jpeg-13 jpeg-14 jpeg-15 jpeg-16 jpeg-17 jpeg-18 jpeg-19 jpeg-20 jpeg-21 jpeg-22 jpeg-23 jpeg-24 jpeg

You might also like...

moncler-ss16-campaign-01-1200x800

The making-of Gulliver’s Travels by Annie Leibovitz fo...

January 23, 2016 read more
Schermata 2012-10-15 alle 12.09.31

Bonneville SpeedWeek by Simon Davidson

December 15, 2014 read more
Schermata 02-2456717 alle 13.25.10

Portrait of Celebrities as Neoclassical Paintings

August 25, 2016 read more
jpeg-13

Parker Fitzgerald Photography

September 22, 2013 read more