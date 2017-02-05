Mirella by Fausto Podavini

Fausto Podavini is an italian photographer, winner at the last World Press Photo Awards in Daily Life Stories with the photo above. Part of the Project “Mirella”. “Despite her husband’s life-threatening disease, Mirella devoted her life to assisting Luigi, trying to be positive and reassuring, looking after him with intense love and respect. Everyday care, usually done in a few minutes, takes hours when it concerns someone with dementia. Mirella, 71, spent 43 years of her life with the only person she loved, with all of life’s difficulties, laughter, and beautiful moments. But over the last six years things changed: Mirella lived with her husband Luigi’s illness, Alzheimer’s, and devoted her life to him as his caregiver.” (via)