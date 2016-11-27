Mitra Tabrizian Overview

Photography

Born in Tehran, Iran, lives and works in London, Mitra Tabrizian has exhibited and published widely and in major international museums and galleries, including her recent solo exhibition at the Tate Britain in 2008 – other solo shows include, Museum of Folkwang, Germany, 2003, Moderna Mussset, Stockholm, Sweden, 2006 amongst others. Her books include, Correct Distance (Corner house publications) with an introduction by Griselda Pollock- Beyond the Limits (Steidl 2004) with an introduction by Stuart Hall – Another Country (Hatje Cantz, 2012) with a forward by Homi Bhabha.

Her photographic and film works are represented in major public collections, including, Victoria and Albert Museum, London – Queensland Art Gallery/ Gallery of Modern Art- Moderna Mussset, Stockholm – Museum Folkwang, Essen – Musée d’Art Moderne, Luxembourg. She has received several photographic and film awards, including AHRB (Arts and Humanities Research Board) Innovation Awards for the film ‘The Predator’ (28 – minute film, 35 mm print,2004).

