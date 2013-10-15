Mystery, Magic, Mother by Lindsay D’Addato

“I believe there is an inescapable longing that lives within those who envision paradise. Through this work, I explore the self- conscious idealism uniting those in search of a utopia. Because of its ineffable nature, I strive to illustrate the visual manifestation of enlightenment in the physical world. (…) Zigzagging across the fringe of wilderness, I am fascinated by the ways in which nature’s primal magnetism continually pulls us physically and emotionally to the wild. Both inspired and frustrated by my personal quest for lucidity, my work highlights the surreal and phenomenal reality of the dreamer.”

Born in 1986, Lindsay D’Addato currently lives between New York, NY and Lander, WY.