Photography

Mystery, Magic, Mother by Lindsay D’Addato

Bear_Hang_TIP Billy_Idol_TIP Faren_Stairs_TIP Goblin_Sunset_TIP Griff_Binoculars_TIP Huckleberry_Stranger_TIP Jesse_Cody_TIP Kalila_TIP Kate_Shane_Hammock_TIP Marc_on_Paradise_TIP Mirror Rocks_TIP Paul_Sinks_1240 Paul_Sonny_TIP Seb_Sweaty_3_1240 Skye_Dishes_TIP Toni_Overlook_TIP Waterfall_TIP

“I believe there is an inescapable longing that lives within those who envision paradise. Through this work, I explore the self- conscious idealism uniting those in search of a utopia. Because of its ineffable nature, I strive to illustrate the visual manifestation of enlightenment in the physical world. (…) Zigzagging across the fringe of wilderness, I am fascinated by the ways in which nature’s primal magnetism continually pulls us physically and emotionally to the wild. Both inspired and frustrated by my personal quest for lucidity, my work highlights the surreal and phenomenal reality of the dreamer.”

Born in 1986, Lindsay D’Addato currently lives between New York, NY and Lander, WY.

