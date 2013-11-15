Never Before Seen Madonna (Nude) Photos from 1977 shot by Herman Kulkens

Never-Before-Seen Madonna naked pictures circa 1977 shot by Herman Kulkens.

Before Madonna was famous, she posed nude for art classes and did a few nude photoshoots. Over the years, a lot of those pictures were sold to magazines, but now some never-before-seen shots have surfaced!

Photographer Herman Kulkens sold his pictures to Bob Guccione, who published a few of them in Penthouse magazine, which he owned. Guccione died of cancer aged 79 in October 2010, and the entire estate is now owned by Wall Street trader turned entrepreneur and financier Jeremy Frommer. (via)