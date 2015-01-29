Photography

Nomoco

NOM-55_catapillar_FULL NOM-55_fiah_FULL NOM-55_ladybird_FULL NOM-55_snail_FULL NOM-blue_tree_FULL NOM-circle_FULL-e1410366606183 NOM-dance_FULL NOM-dance2_FULL NOM-deliver_FULL NOM-drop_FULL-e1410366636538 NOM-mj_letter_FULL1 NOM-piano_FULL NOM-topsy_turvy_FULL NOM-tree_brunch_FULL1 NOM-window2_FULL-e1410366507999

Nomoco was born in Fukuoka, Japan and currently lives in London. She graduated from Osaka University of Arts, Japan, subsequently graduating from London College of Communication, UK, with a BA in Graphic Design, and Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design, UK, with an MA in Communication Design.

Nomoco has exhibited her work in solo and group exhibitions in London, Milan, Tokyo, Singapore, New York and Mexico City.

Nature and the French Horn are her inspiration. She enjoys experimenting with various materials and craft-work in her works. For the past few years, she has been especially keen on playing with ink and its organic movement. She also produces work under her full name Kazuko Nomoto.

Clients include:  Audi, The Guardian, Kellogg’s, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, New York Times, NSPCC, Penguin Books, Random House, The Guardian, Volvo, Moschino, and Folio Society. (via Pocko)

