Photography

NoPhone

Phone addiction is real. And it’s everywhere. It’s ruining your dates. It’s distracting you at concerts. It’s disrupting you in movie theaters. It’s clogging up sidewalks. Now, there is a real solution.

Introducing the NoPhone, a technology-free alternative to constant hand-to-phone contact.

With a thin, light and completely wireless design, the NoPhone acts as a surrogate to any smart mobile device, enabling you to always have a rectangle of smooth, cold plastic to clutch without forgoing any potential engagement with your direct environment. Never again experience the unsettling feeling of flesh on flesh when closing your hand.

NoPhone_Selfie_large 03_large

You might also like...

tumblr_mvieqnaDRr1rtb9mco1_r2_1280

New York is Pink with Infrared

January 4, 2014 read more
ae9bfa29936499.560b35d8be4c4

Rhei – The Liquid Clock

October 5, 2015 read more
20130329-145919.jpg

Japanese Schoolgirls Perform Invisible Energy Attack

March 29, 2013 read more
bioluminescent-forest

Bioluminescent Forest

January 28, 2015 read more