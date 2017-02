We asked four women to participate in a Photoshop experiment. Their reactions to the results will surprise you.

Huge thanks to Andronica Marquis, Sierra Santana, Kate Reynolds, and Ella Mielniczenko.

Sierra Santana — Instagram: vivalasantana Twitter: @sierrasantana

Andronica Marquis — nicanow@icloud.com

Original photos by Emily Berl — http://www.emilyberlphoto.com/