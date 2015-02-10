Pirelli Calendar 2013 by Steve McCurry – Making Of

Vanity Fair Italia has published a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the latest Pirelli Calendar shoot set. Photographed by Steve McCurry, the models appear to be keeping their clothes on this year. For 2013, Pirelli Calendar veteran Adriana Lima will be the first girl to be featured while pregnant. Other girls to appear in next years calendar include Elisa Sednaoui, Petra Nemcova, Isabeli Fontana, Liya Kebede and Kyleigh Kuhn. Flip through the gallery for a preview.

