Weilun Chong developed a deep interest in photography since he held his father’s camera twenty years ago. However, he was no more than a hobbyist throughout his formative years, experimenting and collecting cameras rather than taking photographs. It was only three years ago when he got more serious in it, after he discovered street and documentary photography.

Born in Penang, Malaysia, Weilun graduated from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Singapore and he works as an advertising art director.